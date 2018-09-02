Former Porterville principal loses battle with cancer

By
Former Porterville Unified principal Dr. Joe Santos passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Dr. Santos was the first principal at Sequoia Middle School when it opened in 2006. In its first year, Dr. Santos got Sequoia included as one of the exclusive NASA Explorer schools -- a program designed to inspire students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The school joined 16 Explorer School teams in the western United States partnered with NASA Ames Research Center.

He also served at Monte Vista and Westfield elementary schools.
Dr. Joe Santos was 58 years old.
