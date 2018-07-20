A former teacher's aide is heading to prison for an inappropriate relationship with an eight-year-old girl.The sentencing today for Andres Perez-Esteban turned heated as the victim's family shouted at him.Andres Perez-Esteban was called a child molester and other names Friday as he was taken away in handcuffs. The victim's family watched with disgust as the 22-year-old was stripped of his freedom.He didn't have a criminal history before this- but must now register as a sex offender for life.Once Perez-Esteban is released from prison- he must stay away from the child for the maximum period allowed by law.Prosecutors say he began acting inappropriately when the victim was eight years old. The girl's mother went to police after discovering love letters and text messages he sent to her daughter. Investigators said the teacher's aide would hold the child's hand, hug her and kiss her when no other adults were around.When he was questioned, officers said he admitted it was wrong to have an intimate relationship with a child but that he loved her.On Friday, Perez-Esteban passed up the chance to speak or apologize, he only briefly answered the judge's questions.