Former teacher's aide sentenced to three years in prison for molesting special needs student

A Fresno County Judge sentenced Elder Lor, 24, to three years in prison for molesting a special needs student.Last year, Lor pleaded no contest to engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a 10-year-old student while he was an instructional aide at a private school for special needs students.In court, Lor apologized to the victim's family and begged the judge for probation so he could take care of his ailing mother but the judge denied that request.Lor gets a felony strike and is also required to register as a sex offender.