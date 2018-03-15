U.S. & WORLD

Former Tejano star convicted of raping his niece released from prison

Tejano star Joe Lopez released from jail (KTRK)

HUNSTVILLE, Texas --
A former Tejano singer, convicted of sexually assaulting his niece, was released from a Huntsville prison Thursday.

Former lead singer for Grupo Mazz, Jose "Joe" Lopez, was convicted and sentenced to 32 years in prison more than a decade ago for the raping of his then 13-year-old, niece.

In 2017, Lopez was granted parole after serving 10 years of his sentence.

Prior to his parole release, Lopez had to undergo a sex offender course.

The conditions of his release include no contact with children, registering as a sex offender and not using the internet.
