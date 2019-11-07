Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two former Twitter employees have been charged with spying for Saudi Arabia. This is the first time the U.S. Attorney has accused the Saudi government of spying in America."Twitter has just been a very successful platform for people critical of the Saudi royal family," said Greg Bensinger, a tech reporter for the Washington Post.According to federal prosecutors, two Twitter employees, acting at the behest of Saudi officials, looked up personal information of Twitter users -- email addresses, payment methods and IP addresses, which can give up a user's location."One of the Twitter employees was paid directly by the Saudi royal family for his services -- some $300,000," said Bensinger, who added, "the other Twitter employee looked up 6,000 accounts or more, all of interest to the Saudi royal family."Bensinger broke the story, the day after the U.S. attorney filed a criminal complaint against the Twitter employees.Ahmad Abouammo, a U.S. citizen and former Bay Area resident, was arrested in Seattle on Tuesday.In addition to money, Abouammo allegedly accepted a designer watch from a Saudi official.Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, is presumably back in the Middle East. One of the Twitter accounts he allegedly hacked, belonged to Omar Abdulaziz, a prominent Saudi dissident who was close to Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist who was assassinated in Istanbul last year.A third individual, Saudi citizen Ahmed Almutairi, was also charged. He allegedly acted as an intermediary between Saudi officials and Abouammo and Alzabarah."Most of the hacking happens inside of the companies rather than comes from outside," said Levent Ertaul, a cybersecurity expert and the chair of Cal State East Bay's computer science program.Ertaul thinks the U.S. government needs to regulate big tech."We have to question the ability of the tech companies in United States, how they are providing the privacy and security for their users data."Twitter released the following statement: