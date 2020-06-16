lawsuit

Fresno County family sues Foster Farms for wrongful death of 2-year-old

The family of a little boy killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash last month in Fresno County is now suing Foster Farms for wrongful death.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a little boy killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash last month in Fresno County is now suing Foster Farms for wrongful death.

A passenger van hit and killed two-year-old Aidan Gonzalvez at Chestnut and Jefferson, not far from his home on May 12.

His mother was trying to grab him when Aidan ran out of the house and into the street.

California Highway Patrol investigators tracked down the van.

A new lawsuit filed by Aidan's mother says the vehicle was owned by a branch of Foster Farms and was used to pick employees up for work.

The driver has not yet been charged with a crime.
