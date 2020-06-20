1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been killed at the Foster Farms plant in southwest Fresno in an industrial accident.The accident occurred on Friday morning at the meat company's processing facility on Cherry Street, the company said on Friday.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Victor Gamez III.Foster Farms said in a statement that he was an outside electrical contractor and that the company is fully cooperating with the contractor's investigation of the accident."We are saddened by this tragic death and extend our sympathy to the individual's family and friends," the statement said.This is the second death due to an industrial accident at the facility in two years.In July 2019, a large electrical panel fell on a 53-year-old Foster Farms employee's head and he died shortly after.