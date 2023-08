The organization "Friends of Tulare Animal Services" is looking for people who can open their hearts and homes to pets in need.

The shelter has several large animals in need of foster homes as soon as possible.

Staff members say it would be a great help, even if you can only care for a pet through the weekend.

If you're able to take in a dog, be sure to reach out to the shelter.