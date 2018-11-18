MISSING GIRL

FOUND: Missing 14-year-old girl back home

The Fresno Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Alexis Foshee.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Alexis Foshee, 14, was found.

Foshee was last seen on Thursday, November 8th at Clovis North High School. At the end of the school day, she told a friend it was her last day at Clovis North, and that she was going to a military school.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, long sleeve V-neck shirt with black and white stripes, blue jeans, and carrying a pink backpack.

If you have any information where she is located you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
