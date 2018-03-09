Four masked men break into Fresno County home

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery. It happened around 9:20 pm in a neighborhood west of the city of Fresno. Officials say that four men wearing masks broke into a home on W Dennett Ave near N Valentine Ave.There were three people inside the home at the time of the break-in.Investigators say that it appears very little was taken from the home, and while one person was punched, no shots were fired at the home.Officers are now looking for the vehicle suspects may have used to get away from the crime. It's described as a brown or orange full-sized SUV.