Four masked men break into Fresno County home

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say that it appears very little was taken from the home (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery. It happened around 9:20 pm in a neighborhood west of the city of Fresno. Officials say that four men wearing masks broke into a home on W Dennett Ave near N Valentine Ave.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the break-in.

Investigators say that it appears very little was taken from the home, and while one person was punched, no shots were fired at the home.

Officers are now looking for the vehicle suspects may have used to get away from the crime. It's described as a brown or orange full-sized SUV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberycrimeFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News