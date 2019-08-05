crime

Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are facing assault charges after a fight inside a Visalia restaurant.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday inside Las Playas on Chinowth and Noble.

Police say several juveniles claim Maricssa Hernandez, Salvador Orosco, and Agustin Garcia had beaten and kicked them in the head.

They were arrested.

Ricardo Garza fled in his vehicle as officers arrived, but crashed less than a mile away.

He was also arrested and booked on numerous charges.

The victims were treated at a local hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimebarassaultfightbrawl
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Husband admits to fatally stabbing pregnant wife in Pasadena
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Show More
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
More TOP STORIES News