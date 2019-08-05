Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are facing assault charges after a fight inside a Visalia restaurant.It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday inside Las Playas on Chinowth and Noble.Police say several juveniles claim Maricssa Hernandez, Salvador Orosco, and Agustin Garcia had beaten and kicked them in the head.They were arrested.Ricardo Garza fled in his vehicle as officers arrived, but crashed less than a mile away.He was also arrested and booked on numerous charges.The victims were treated at a local hospital.