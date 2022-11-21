Four people displaced after chimney fire spreads to attic in Fresno County

Four people were displaced in Fresno County after a chimney fire spread to a home's attic Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were displaced in Fresno County after a chimney fire spread to a home's attic.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday morning on Bullard avenue, just east of academy avenue.

Fresno County Fire initially responded to a fire alarm report and shortly after received information that smoke spread into the residence.

Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

They determined a chimney fire spread into the home's attic.

"We just want to remind everybody this is the time of year that we may be starting to use our stoves and chimney and we want to remind people to have your chimneys and stove pipes checked inspected and cleaned," Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown says.

Extensive damage was done to the attic and one of the bedrooms.

Cal Fire and Clovis Fire Department responded to assist.

Four people will temporarily have to find a new place to live.

No one was injured.