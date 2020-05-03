tulare county

Four people hospitalized after car accident in Tulare County

(Shutterstock)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A blown out tire sent four people to the hospital in Visalia Sunday morning.

The Visalia California Highway Patrol says four people were driving together on Highway 99 around 1 a.m. when the tire blew out for an unknown reason.

It caused the driver to lose control and the car overturned and landed on its roof.

Everyone in the car was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. One of the passengers had major injuries, and the other three had minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities say none of the passengers in the back were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.
