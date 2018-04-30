Four stabbed during Huron bar fight

Three people remain hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing spree that took place Sunday night inside the Restaurante Romaldo's Bar on Lassen Street in Huron"It is assault with a deadly weapon and possibly attempted homicide depending on his intentions and severity of the injuries of the victims," said Sergeant Chuck Rabaut with Huron Police.Huron Police say 69-year-old Jesus Rodelo Zazueta of Avenal stabbed all four people inside the bar but are still investing what led up to the attack.As a result, a man and a bar waitress were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other two were taken by ambulance."Two of them were critical and went into surgery another went into surgery and was released and a third is awaiting surgery they need to stop the victims bleeding before they can go into surgery," said Rabaut.According to police, there is no indication that Zazueta knew the victims prior to Sunday, as detectives are now reviewing security footage from inside the bar to help with the investigation."They were all at the bar inside Romaldo's, the bar surveillance captured it, and that too was taken as evidence," said Rabaut.