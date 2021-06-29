Weather

Valley air district officials warning of air quality dangers with fireworks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley air district officials warning of air quality dangers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Palm and Olive in central Fresno, Jannah Pickett with the 12th Man Foundation is eager to kick off their first-ever fireworks sale.

"We're excited to be here and very visible as well," she said.

The nonprofit is raising money to make sports accessible to inner-city youth. They've teamed up with an AAU program to send 7th and 8th graders to basketball tournaments at no cost.

"There are so many opportunities and so many life lessons that are on the court, on the field and wherever they play and maybe not having the funds deter them from doing that," Pickett said.

Growing concern over fire danger has some nonprofits worried it will impact fundraising efforts, but Pickett says with the state opening back up, she's anticipating even bigger celebrations.

"We're like, we made it through this last year," she said. "So I'm hoping there's a bigger turn out in that and that people are still smart, though."

Sentiments Joseph Zeno shares. He says his family makes sure to have several buckets of water nearby when lighting fireworks.

"Make sure you stay away from dry grass," he said. "Just be safe take all the precautions you need to."

Fire danger is only part of the concern. Valley air district officials are warning residents to limit their time outdoors as particulate matter, or PM 2.5, reaches dangerous levels 4th of July.

"It impacts our breathing, it can get deep into the lungs and increase our risk of heart attack and stroke," Anthony Presto.

Last year, we could see the air quality impacts just by looking at the skyline. But looking at the real-time air advisory network from last year's independence day shows relatively good air quality until the sun set and fireworks were lit.

Particulate matter brought air quality similar to peak wildfire season.

"Level 5 is really unhealthy; we shouldn't be outside at all when we're at a level 5 for air pollution," Presto said.

PM 2.5 is so fine, it can get through normal cloth masks like the ones we've been wearing during the pandemic.

Fitted N95 masks are recommended if you have to be outside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno4th of julyair qualityfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News