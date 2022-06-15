Wanted felon arrested after chase with authorities, running inside Fowler gas station

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who is a wanted felon has been arrested after leading Parlier police and Fresno County deputies on a chase Tuesday night.Authorities say it started around 10:15 pm when they were pursuing the man as he was driving over 100 miles per hour.The suspect pulled over, told police he was armed and would shoot them. At that point, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.Authorities say the suspect drove to a Chevron in Fowler on Merced and 10th and ran inside to the bathroom. Law enforcement worked to get everyone out of the gas station safely.Fresno County deputies eventually used Pepperball and the suspect surrendered.The man was taken into custody and no one was injured.