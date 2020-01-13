Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary

Fowler City Councilman Mark Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning by Fowler police.

Police are requesting burglary charges against him.

Police say sometime around 6 a.m., Rodriguez went to his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited and either took or damaged something there.

He was arrested.

His ex-girlfriend was not home at the time because she was out of town.

She was at the police department on Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.
