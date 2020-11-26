fatal crash

1 killed after tractor-trailer crashes into car near Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed after the car they were driving was hit by a tractor-trailer in Fresno County.

Fresno Area CHP says the crash happened at E Lincoln Rd and S Temperance Avenue, near Fowler, at about 6 pm.


CHP officers say it appears the driver of the tractor-trailer didn't the see car approaching and pulled out in front of the car, causing the collision.

They say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash
