Fowler family claims cars vandalized over Mexican flag hanging from garage

Fowler Police are investigating this morning after one family says someone spray-painted "USA" on their driveway and two cars sitting in front of their home.

The family believes they were targeted because of a Mexican flag hanging above their garage.

Jessica Silva says her son left their house around 9:30 Friday night came back about an hour later and found the graffiti.

Silva's family has lived in Fowler for about 13 years and is shocked that this happened to them.

So far, police do not have any leads on who committed the vandalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fowlercrimevandalism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News