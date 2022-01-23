Man arrested for allegedly slamming car into Fowler police vehicle

39-year-old Daniel Osuna was taken into custody by Fresno County Sheriff's detectives on Saturday.
Back on January 10th, Fowler police responded to calls of a catalytic converter theft in progress.
Officers arrived at the Magnolia Commons Apartments and found Osuna.
He was in a car and drove away from police.
In the process of getting away, he slammed into a Fowler police vehicle.
The crash injured an officer who was inside that car.
The officer is recovering but remains off-duty weeks later.
Leon is now facing charges for assaulting a police officer in addition to grand theft.