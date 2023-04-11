Fundraiser aims to send family of fallen Fowler police sergeant to see national memorial

The community is rallying together to send the family of Fowler Police Sergeant Arthur Duron to a memorial service in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year during National Police Week, the names of fallen officers are engraved on a memorial in Washington, D.C.

Now, the City of Fowler and the community are doing everything in their power to help send Sergeant Arthur Duron's family to our nation's capital to take part in that honor.

Sgt. Duron was a 14-year police veteran whose end of watch came after a battle with COVID-19 in February of last year.

"Art was a devoted son, brother, husband, and father. He will be remembered for his humor, quick wit, diligence, and commitment to professionalism while serving the City of Fowler," an officer said on the end-of-watch call for Duron.

Months have passed, but the impact of his loss can still be felt across Fowler.

That's why the city is taking action to honor Duron's legacy and loved ones in a special way- by fundraising to send his family to Washington, DC.

"It really points out how much honor Art brought to this job and how much this community really honors him for that sacrifice," Fowler Police Chief Michael Reid said.

On Monday, May 15th, thousands of officers from around the country will attend the Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. for National Police Week.

The service honors officers who recently made the ultimate sacrifice.

Duron's name is among those that will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial.

"It gives the family a chance to go up there and a lot of them take a paper and make inscriptions of that. They bring those back home, and it means so much to the family," Chief Reid.

COVID-19 was the leading cause of law enforcement deaths in 2022, for the third year in a row. Sgt. Duron became the first line of duty death for the Fowler Police Department.

The 46-year-old left behind a wife and four children and was the sole provider for his family. That's why the city is stepping up to help cover the cost of travel to the East Coast.

A few weeks ago, supporters held a swap meet, raising nearly $3,000.

This weekend, there's an enchilada dinner.

"We are really grateful, I want everyone to understand that. I can't thank them enough, but we really would like them to come get some enchiladas," said the Chief.

The owner of Fowler Floral & Gifts, Talene Kasparian-Cleveland, said in the toughest times - their small community always rallies together in a big way.

"His family should rest knowing he did a lot for our town and this is how we should repay him," Kasparian-Cleveland said.

The fundraiser will be this Saturday at the Fowler Senior Center.

The dinner for four will include beef enchiladas, rice, and beans for a $40 donation - with all the proceeds going to help the family.

For more information about this event, click here.