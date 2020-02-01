Fowler cheer team wins national championship for third time in a row

The Fowler Youth Cheer Team won the Jamz Dance National Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas.
It's the third year in a row that the program has come away with the national title.
The team of fifth and sixth graders competed at the Orleans hotel against some of the best cheer squads in the country.
The Firebaugh Falcons also came away with a big win in the hip-hop division of nationals on Saturday.
