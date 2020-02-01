cheerleading

Fowler cheer team wins national championship for third time in a row

The Fowler Youth Cheer Team won the Jamz Dance National Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It's the third year in a row that the program has come away with the national title.

The team of fifth and sixth graders competed at the Orleans hotel against some of the best cheer squads in the country.

The Firebaugh Falcons also came away with a big win in the hip-hop division of nationals on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfowlercheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEERLEADING
Local cheer teams compete at national championships in Florida
High School Cheerleader with Down Syndrome lets nothing stop her
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
WATCH: 'Cheer dad' roots for daughter in viral video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News