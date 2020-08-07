CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- For 16-year-old Frankie Quintana of Clovis, nothing compares to home.
"Chill, relax and hugs," he said. "A lot of hugs."
He missed his brothers, his dad and his personal space.
For nearly the last two weeks, the Clovis High wrestler was at Valley Children's Hospital fighting the coronavirus.
"Dad was definitely excited to hold his son because he hadn't held him in quite some time," said Frankie's mom Joanique Quintana.
Frankie was so sick he could barely move.
When his lungs started to fail doctors had no choice but attach him to a ventilator, providing the oxygen he couldn't get on his own.
"I'm able to breathe and talk a lot more," said Frankie. "I was only able to say one word per breath."
Joanique said it was a convalescent plasma infusion that gave him a fighting chance.
She'll forever be grateful to the stranger who saved her child's life.
"Without that person donating plasma. Frankie would not be able to sit with me right now doing this interview," she said.
The plasma used in the treatment was donated by a person who recovered from COVID.
Medical professionals said it's the antibodies in the plasma that help coronavirus patients heal.
After our first story on Frankie aired, the Central California Blood Center started to get a lot more people interested in donating.
"But it is not nearly enough. We still very much need people to continue to come in and donate their plasma if they have in fact recovered," said Erilia Lacaze, marketing director with the Central California Blood Center.
As he continues to recover, Quintana is urging those who can to donate.
He wants other who are sick to be granted the same, life-saving gift.
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
