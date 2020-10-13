Merced City School District welcomes back special education students

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced City School District staff members were eager to welcome back a small group of students on Monday.A Franklin Elementary School special education teacher even made unique desks for her students, each designed to be their personal truck."The desks are built like trucks, so everything they need is in their truck," explained Miss Bonita. "They have their keys, which are all their passwords for anything they're logging onto."She's hoping the rules of the road will help students adjust to the new classroom health safety rules."We keep our hands in the car, we have to stay in our seat when we're in our car, our masks can come off in the car, pretty much all the normal rules we use in the car," explained Bonita.Roughly 150 special education students returned to the classroom for in-person learning on campuses in the Merced City School District.The district said if all goes well, they will take what they learned and apply it as they welcome more students back the first week of November."We anticipate a lot of the same kinds of conditions; maintaining social distancing, PPE for everyone, and following all of the safety measures to keep everyone safe," said Superintendent All Rogers.For now, special education students are on a half-day schedule with no more than 16 people to a classroom, including students and staff.