mother's day

Celebrating a virtual Mother's Day this year? Here's where you can find e-cards for mom

This year, annual Mother's Day traditions may need to change. For some, this means canceling plans and keeping a physical distance from mom.

Even when you're celebrating virtually, you can still make the moms in your life feel extra special on Mother's Day.

Several websites offer free Mother's Day e-cards, including:


  • Hallmark: The greeting cards company has a variety of ecards that loved ones can personalize, ranging from cute and heartfelt to funny and off-beat.


  • MotionDen: The free online video maker has design templates anyone can use to make a personalized video for mom.


  • 1-800-Flowers: You don't need to buy flowers to send mom an 1-800-Flowers e-card!

  • Louis Vuitton: The designer released a series of free e-cards called #WELVMOMS. Each card is unique -- you can drag and drop gifts and stickers all over the envelope!

  • Someecards: Need something more (in)appropriate for a mom with a sense of humor? Someecards has a collection of Mother's Day memes, with messages like "I love you slightly more than dad."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymother's day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Sneak peek of Sunday's 'Disney Family Singalong:' WATCH
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Romantic feud leads to Mother's Day murder, but who fired first?
Fresno Mother's Day murder followed a fight over a woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Central California coronavirus cases
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
Newsom signs executive order to provide mail-in ballots to voters during pandemic
Coalinga declares all its businesses 'essential'
Corcoran couple arrested for stealing identities, using them to buy cars
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Show More
Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in CA today
Woman searching for rightful owner of lost tribute to Fresno Navy pilot
Fresno donors raise over $1 million for local non-profits
Michael Bublé's Fresno concert rescheduled for February 2021
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
More TOP STORIES News