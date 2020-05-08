Celebrating a virtual Mother's Day this year? Here's where you can find e-cards for mom

Several websites offer free Mother's Day e-cards, including:

Hallmark: The greeting cards company has a variety of ecards that loved ones can personalize, ranging from cute and heartfelt to funny and off-beat.

Punchbowl: The web-based online invitations service even has a very appropriate card for 2020, which reads, "Work from Home, School from Home, Mom from Home."

MotionDen: The free online video maker has design templates anyone can use to make a personalized video for mom.

1-800-Flowers: You don't need to buy flowers to send mom an 1-800-Flowers e-card!

Louis Vuitton: The designer released a series of free e-cards called #WELVMOMS. Each card is unique -- you can drag and drop gifts and stickers all over the envelope!

Someecards: Need something more (in)appropriate for a mom with a sense of humor? Someecards has a collection of Mother's Day memes, with messages like "I love you slightly more than dad."

This year, annual Mother's Day traditions may need to change. For some, this means canceling plans and keeping a physical distance from mom.Even when you're celebrating virtually, you can still make the moms in your life feel extra special on Mother's Day.