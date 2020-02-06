food

Thursday get free frozen yogurt in Fresno for International Frozen Yogurt Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get free yogurt from Yogurtland Thursday in celebration of International Frozen Yogurt Day.

Both Fresno locations will give away the cold treat from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the ninth annual event.

Customers can put on as many toppings as they like, as long as it fits in your cup, it's free!

The first 100 fans will even receive a limited-edition, giant Yogurtland spoon.

You can get your free yogurt at the stores at River Park and Campus Pointe.
