coronavirus test

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

EMBED <>More Videos

Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

Editor's note: The video above is from a Jan. 14, 2022, report on obtaining at-home tests through insurance and the government.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in "beta testing" and operating at a "limited capacity" ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, Psaki said.

Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.

But Americans shouldn't expect a rapid turnaround on the orders and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.

The White House said "tests will typically ship within 7- 12 days of ordering" through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests, and shortages of at-home test kits have shown signs of easing as more supply has hit the market.

Since Saturday, private insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington dccoronavirus testingcovid 19 variantthe white houseu.s. & worldcoronavirus testpostal servicecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19tests
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
Fresno County to distribute at-home COVID tests to restaurants
TOP STORIES
New developments in Missy Hernandez murder case to be released
Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove
1 killed in crash in Madera, Yosemite Ave closed for investigation
Man shot after fight with brother in Madera, suspect in custody
Suspected child abuser rearrested after warrant served at church
19-year-old hospitalized after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Field worker's truck stolen by armed man in Hanford, deputies say
Show More
Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
Farmer uses art to help fund well for fellow 81-year-old Valley farmer
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal
Multiple storage units damaged after fire in SE Fresno
More TOP STORIES News