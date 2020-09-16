Food & Drink

McDonald's offering free six-piece McNuggets today with launch of new spicy flavor

Today at McDonald's locations across the U.S., if you buy a six-pack of the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, you get another six-pack for free.

As part of the deal, your free six-pack can be spicy or regular nuggets as "spicesurance," just in case you can't handle the new spicy nuggets.



The brand new spicy McNuggets are coated with cayenne and chili peppers.

The deal is good only today and only through the McDonald's app.



When McDonald's announced its spicy nuggets last month, Wendy's started throwing shade on twitter.

One tweet read, "Must have scraped up all of BK's leftovers and slapped McPrice tag on it."



RELATED:
Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to see the delicious way McDonald's and Travis Scott released the news on Twitter!


McDonald's to debut Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Chips Ahoy! McFlurry in September
EMBED More News Videos

McDonald's launches first new McNugget flavor in nearly 40 years

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfree foodmcdonaldsfast food restaurantdealsu.s. & worldapp
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 18% containment
Creek Fire: Shocking images of devastation captured in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Historic home once visited by Ronald Reagan under threat
10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses
Fire solutions? Different views from VP candidate, governor, Fresno supervisor
Merced Co. deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Show More
2 men shot in central Fresno drive-by shooting
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
Big Ten football to return next month
More TOP STORIES News