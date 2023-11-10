WATCH LIVE

New trolleys now offering free rides around Fresno

Friday, November 10, 2023 7:25AM
Fresno's new free trolley system is now rolling down through the city.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's new free trolley system is now rolling down through the city.

The Fresno Hop services began on Thursday.

This new transportation option connects Fresno State and Campus Pointe to several popular destinations throughout the city.

That includes Downtown Fresno's Brewery District near Chukchansi Park and the Cultural Arts Districts.

Trolleys run every hour, on the hour, and rides are all free of charge.

Fresno Hop operates on Thursdays from 5 pm to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 1 am.

However trolleys will not run this Saturday in observance of Veterans Day.

