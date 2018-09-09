Free to see Fresno Grizzlies do-or-die playoff game Sunday

The team is giving away field box tickets for the 5:05 p.m. game, courtesy of SaveMart.
After winning the first two games of the series in El Paso, the Grizzlies lost the next two games at home, including a 4-2 loss on Saturday in front of 5,116 fans at Chukchansi Park.
They want a bigger crowd for Sunday's game and the price is right, so you can pick up tickets at the H St. ticket office before the game.
🚨 🆓 🎟️ 🚨#Game5 of our playoff series SUNDAY (5:05 p.m.) is happening on short notice. Therefore, we've decided Field Box tickets will be FREE, courtesy of @SaveMart. F-Slash caps and #Growlifornia🐻 flags will be given out at the gates while supplies last. #SaveMartSunday pic.twitter.com/6WkQChhAO9— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 9, 2018
They're also giving away F-Slash caps and Growlifornia flags at the gates while supplies last.