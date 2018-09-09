Free to see Fresno Grizzlies do-or-die playoff game Sunday

🚨 🆓 🎟️ 🚨#Game5 of our playoff series SUNDAY (5:05 p.m.) is happening on short notice. Therefore, we've decided Field Box tickets will be FREE, courtesy of @SaveMart. F-Slash caps and #Growlifornia🐻 flags will be given out at the gates while supplies last. #SaveMartSunday pic.twitter.com/6WkQChhAO9 — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 9, 2018

The Fresno Grizzlies find themselves in a winner-take-all Game Five of their Pacific Coast League playoff matchup and they want fans to fill the stands Sunday, so tickets are free.The team is giving away field box tickets for the 5:05 p.m. game, courtesy of SaveMart.After winning the first two games of the series in El Paso, the Grizzlies lost the next two games at home, including a 4-2 loss on Saturday in front of 5,116 fans at Chukchansi Park.They want a bigger crowd for Sunday's game and the price is right, so you can pick up tickets at the H St. ticket office before the game.They're also giving away F-Slash caps and Growlifornia flags at the gates while supplies last.