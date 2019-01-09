Woman survives freak accident when freeway sign crushes her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeway sign suddenly falls, crashing down on car below

MELBOURNE, Australia --
Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.

Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.

Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.

Crews are now double checking similar signs.

SEE ALSO: Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash
EMBED More News Videos

Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcar accidentcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
'I work hard all my life to have what I have:' Thief snatches man's home surveillance camera
Local leaders react to Presidential address, Democrats rebuttal
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
Australia police examining suspicious packages at consulates
Millions of California residents may be unable to fly in 14 days without extra ID
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
RECAP: President Trump addresses nation on the border 'crisis'
Family of Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group
Show More
California Gov. Newsom pledges millions more for wildfires
Former Fresno City student body president sentenced to one year in jail
Tulare DA: Golden State Killer not suspect in Exeter teen's 1975 murder
Man arrested for impersonating police with false traffic stops
Former Sunnyside softball coach postpones punishment for sex crimes
More News