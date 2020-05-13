dog attack

Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says

INGLESIDE, Illinois -- A suburban Chicago woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that had been bred to fight was fatally mauled by the dog over the weekend, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on Saturday evening. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso, 52, had recently adopted the dog, which had been bred to fight. The dog attacked Urso inside her home, but she made it out to her patio, where she died.

Cooper said Urso suffered many bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

"I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack," he said, adding that although French bulldogs are a smaller breed, they can deliver powerful bites.

"You don't really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful," he said. "This animal has a lot of jaw strength."

Cooper said the dog recently attacked Urso's boyfriend. After that attack, she had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

Urso owned two other dogs, including a second French bulldog, which was found with some blood on it, and a border collie, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisdogswoman killeddog attackdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Madera woman whose dogs mauled man to death sentenced to 3 years in prison
Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Miguel Arias confronted by protesters; he claims they trespassed, but is cited for battery
Teen facing several charges after crashing car into bicyclist, building
Central California coronavirus cases
70-year-old man spends 45 days at Kaiser Permanente, beats COVID-19
Newsom: Firefighters battling wildfires face 'new reality' amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: California Air National Guard fighter jets take off from Fresno for fly over CA
Fresno firefighters battle multiple grass fires in span of few hours
Show More
69-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Madera crash
California superintendent suggests staggering reopening of schools
GOP senators give Democrats' $3T HEROES Act relief bill a cold shoulder
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semester
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
More TOP STORIES News