Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California has another centenarian after a Fresno woman turned 100 years old earlier this week.

Hortencia Flores, also nicknamed "Queenie," came to Fresno with her family in 1947 and has been here ever since.

She had a lot of loved ones to celebrate her birthday with, though she actually hit the mark on Thursday.

Her family says she always takes care of her grandkids when possible and is adored by the entire family.

Happy Birthday, Queenie!
