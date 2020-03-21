There's plenty of fresh produce available, say Valley growers

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley producers have seen the long lines at grocery stores all over.They want to reassure shoppers fresh produce is still plentiful.Agriculture is the Valley's top industry. With so many families sheltering in place, local companies like Fresh Select in Dinuba have been busy moving fresh produce around the country.Navel and blood oranges were being packed and shipped out of one Dinuba plant Action News visited. They're headed to 22 different retailers."Our message to the rest of the nation really is there's plenty of fruit here in California. That citrus and kiwi seem to be two high-demand items right now," says owner Tim Dayka.Consumer safety is key during this coronavirus crisis though food safety has always been a priority for those in the fresh produce industry."All our fruit is sanitized... and we have protective measures for our hands, for our face," says general manager Dan Dyvig.The staff at Fresh Select wants to assure shoppers their produce is safe."FDA has found coronavirus is not a food-borne illness so consumption of any fruit that's been handled is still very safe," says food safety manager Carl French.The company has canceled tours as a precaution. Truck drivers aren't allowed inside the building as they await orders going out.The company packs fruit year-round.Fresh Select will also pack and ship locally-grown tree fruit, table grapes and pomegranates as they come into season.