Fresno 5-year-old hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment

HAPPENING NOW: Fresno Police continue to investigate a shooting at the Ashmark Arms apartment complex off Ashlan & Marks. A 5-year-old girl was injured and is expected to be okay. Police say a bullet or bullet fragment hit her left eye. More details on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/FJn5pWQ3q8 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 17, 2019

A 5-year-old child has been injured in a shooting in central Fresno.Fresno Police say the shooting took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Ashmark Arms apartment complex off Ashlan & MarksA family - parents and their three children - were inside the apartment when the suspect or suspects entered the complex and shot through their door.Police say a bullet or bullet fragment hit the 5-year-old's left eye, but she is expected to be ok.Officers are at the scene and are investigating the incident.