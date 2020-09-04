deadly shooting

UPDATE: 1 killed in southwest Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Friday afternoon.



Fresno Police say the shooting occurred at Elm and Grove Avenues just before 2:30 pm.

They are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The victim was shot in the stomach.

Stay with Action News for this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southwestdeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicidefresnocrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
No charges filed against officers in shootings of unarmed couple at Delano hotel
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications
California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
Man arrested for beating sister's dog to death in Merced, police say
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into 2 cars in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Heat wave moves into the Central Valley for Labor Day weekend
Show More
Livingston holds vigil for Foster Farms employees killed by COVID-19
UPDATE: More mandatory evacuations underway as firefighters battle SQF Complex Fire
1 injured in central Fresno shooting, deputies say
Flex Alert called for Saturday through Monday, amid sweltering Labor Day weekend heat
Fresno Greek Fest offering food to-go amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News