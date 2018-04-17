Fresno advocate spreads awareness about child abuse

FRENO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Fresno advocate is using Child Abuse Awareness Month to get the word out about an issue that many don't like to talk about.
"It's absolutely critical to talk about it because silence doesn't protect anybody except for the perpetrators," said co-founder of Breaking The Silence, Dakota Draconi. "Breaking the silence is the only way to stop the cycle of pain. Say something, do something. people want to think it's not their business and it's not their problem, but child abuse is everybody's business and everybody's problem."
AWARENESS EVENTS:
Walk for the Children
April 18, 6-8:30pm
The Shops at River Park
Speak for the Children (featuring open mic for survivors and a survivor medallion ceremony)
April 28, 1-5pm
First Congressional Church of Fresno
2131 N Van Ness Blvd.