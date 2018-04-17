Fresno advocate spreads awareness about child abuse

A Fresno advocate is using Child Abuse Awareness Month to get the word out about an issue that many don't like to talk about."It's absolutely critical to talk about it because silence doesn't protect anybody except for the perpetrators," said co-founder of Breaking The Silence, Dakota Draconi. "Breaking the silence is the only way to stop the cycle of pain. Say something, do something. people want to think it's not their business and it's not their problem, but child abuse is everybody's business and everybody's problem."Walk for the ChildrenApril 18, 6-8:30pmThe Shops at River ParkSpeak for the Children (featuring open mic for survivors and a survivor medallion ceremony)April 28, 1-5pmFirst Congressional Church of Fresno2131 N Van Ness Blvd.