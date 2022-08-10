How your art could help welcome those at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

The airport is partnering with the Fresno Arts Council to gather submissions for a public art piece enhancing the new parking garage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique work of art will soon welcome visitors to the Valley at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

They're now accepting proposals from artists to create a painted mural, sculpture, or mosaic tile installation that reflects the statement, "You have arrived in Fresno."

A review panel will help choose the final piece that is uniquely Fresno.

The deadline to submit an art proposal is September 16.

You can find more information at fresno arts council dot org.