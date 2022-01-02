Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays and cancelations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With severe winter weather in some parts of the country and surging Omicron cases wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans, it's shaping up to be a headache of a start to 2022 for people trying to catch a flight.At Fresno Yosemite International Airport, the delays and cancelations were not as bad as other parts of the country, but still frustrating for some.Cindy Vasquez and her family are heading to Florida to catch a cruise on Sunday. They arrived at the airport early for their flight, worried about delays."We're very nervous about that. Coming back, I think we're a little more nervous about that but now, we just don't want to miss the boat. We don't want to miss the boat," said Vasquez.Valid concerns - since there have been a few cancelations.For others, technology proved to be the problem.Madison and Mark Nelson were supposed to fly home to Utah at 4 Saturday afternoon, but phone and email glitches meant they missed a note from the airline that the flight was moved up a couple hours.They will now spend an extra night in Fresno and learned a valuable lesson about checking flight information regularly."We're going to be studying it all night, make sure we don't miss a detail," said Mark Nelson.Fresno Yosemite International Airport says people should check travel information before heading to the airport.Calling or checking online with the airline to make sure your flight is still on track is also helpful. Airport officials also remind people to arrive to the airport early, especially on busy travel days.