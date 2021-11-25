Many at Fresno Yosemite International Airport facing delays with Volaris flights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frustrated flyers.Scores of people scheduled to fly out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Volaris flights have been delayed for hours with few answers as to why.This long line of passengers waiting to check in for their flights said there was some kind of computer system glitch, which prevented them from being able to check in.The airport's website now shows the flights to Mexico City and Guadalajara will depart in the early morning hours.Action News reached out to Volaris to ask if the issue has been resolved and if those flights would continue.We have not heard back yet from the airline.