fresno-yosemite international airport

Many at Fresno Yosemite International Airport facing delays with Volaris flights

EMBED <>More Videos

Many at Fresno airport facing delays with Volaris flights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frustrated flyers.

Scores of people scheduled to fly out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Volaris flights have been delayed for hours with few answers as to why.

This long line of passengers waiting to check in for their flights said there was some kind of computer system glitch, which prevented them from being able to check in.

The airport's website now shows the flights to Mexico City and Guadalajara will depart in the early morning hours.

Action News reached out to Volaris to ask if the issue has been resolved and if those flights would continue.

We have not heard back yet from the airline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnofresno yosemite international airport
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO-YOSEMITE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Thanksgiving travel expected to be up from before the pandemic
Officials hoping to continue expansion at Fresno airport
More expansion projects in the works at Fresno airport
Flights to and from Reno now available at Fresno airport
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News