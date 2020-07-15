Families take part in 'Aloha a la Home' summer activities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno council member is bringing some summer fun right to residents' doorsteps.
Fourth-grader Daniel Sing has been keeping busy this past week. He's been looking for items as part of a week long scavenger hunt thanks to "Aloha a la Home".
"I was kind of bored out here and I wanted to do scavenger hunts," said Sing.
"He ran out of things to do and he just wanted something different," said Daniel's mom, Saria Munoz. "Then we got this email, and from there it just went on and he was so excited."
When their annual Beat the Heat activities were canceled, Councilmember Nelson Esparza wanted to come up with a fun, at-home option for kids in District 7.
"We really put our heads together and thought about how we can continue some level of that fun in a safe manner while our students are at home," said Esparza.
That's when they rolled out "Aloha a la Home". Every week, kids K-8 can take part in a new activity.
This weeks activity was a picture drawing contest.
District 7 students have until Thursday to submit their entry with winners and prizes announced on Friday.
"We have kids at home right now and they've been at home a little longer than usual," added Councilmember Esparza. "We wanted to do the best we could to engage the youth in District 7."
There's still time to participate. All submissions must be turned in each Thursday by 5:00 pm to District7@Fresno.gov with your name, age, school and address.
All the winners will be announced the following day. You can find the details on their facebook page.
