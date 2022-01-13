Taking Action Together

City of Fresno receives $25,000 donation towards new animal shelter

EMBED <>More Videos

City of Fresno receives $25,000 donation towards new animal shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big donation will be helping the City of Fresno take action to curve our local pet population.

City leaders accepted $25,000 for the city's newest animal shelter.

The donation was made possible by Kashian Enterprises.

The Animal Shelter is in the process of being built on a five-acre plot at Airways Drive between Peach and Clovis Avenues.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says this shelter will help tackle issues of stray animals in the city while also focusing on the needs of pets in the shelter's care.

"We're going to make sure we have a first-class animal control process that is going to go out and to make sure we do have stray animals in our community, especially those that are vicious," he said. "We're going to make sure that the animals that are brought here, that we work very closely with adoption services so they do not remain in these facilities very long."

Mayor Dyer says the shelter could house upwards of 15,000 animals and will employ 57 people.

He says community donations like the one on Thursday will help keep it running, on top of the millions invested by the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togetheranimal
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex opens in NE Fresno
Fresno aviation academy receives grant to train underrepresented
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
TOP STORIES
3 kids found dead in apartment in Merced County, deputies say
Bill aimed at targeting convicted fentanyl dealers fails to pass
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
Omicron wave forces emergency changes for local ambulances, hospitals
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in NE Fresno, police say
Which face mask is best to wear? Health officials weigh in
Man arrested for domestic violence shooting at Clovis smoke shop
Show More
Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex opens in NE Fresno
Unemployment rate drops 1.5% in Fresno County in 2021
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County
Man shot during home invasion in Orosi
CDC says it will update mask 'information'
More TOP STORIES News