City of Fresno receives $25,000 donation towards new animal shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big donation will be helping the City of Fresno take action to curve our local pet population.City leaders accepted $25,000 for the city's newest animal shelter.The donation was made possible by Kashian Enterprises.The Animal Shelter is in the process of being built on a five-acre plot at Airways Drive between Peach and Clovis Avenues.Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says this shelter will help tackle issues of stray animals in the city while also focusing on the needs of pets in the shelter's care."We're going to make sure we have a first-class animal control process that is going to go out and to make sure we do have stray animals in our community, especially those that are vicious," he said. "We're going to make sure that the animals that are brought here, that we work very closely with adoption services so they do not remain in these facilities very long."Mayor Dyer says the shelter could house upwards of 15,000 animals and will employ 57 people.He says community donations like the one on Thursday will help keep it running, on top of the millions invested by the city.