Taking Action Together

Housing Watch: Fresno seeing spike in residents looking to move from Sacramento, data shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno seeing spike in residents looking to move from SAC, data shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite the rising price of apartment rent, Fresno has continued to draw major interest from people looking to move to the Valley from other parts of California.

Housing Economist Chris Salviati of ApartmentList.com noticed a surprising trend.

"The most common destination was Sacramento, followed by San Francisco. That accounts for the vast majority of folks looking to move to Fresno."

Research conducted by apartmentlist.com showed 31.7% of people out of the area searching online at Fresno apartments were from Sacramento.

22% of the apartment hunters were from San Francisco, while just 6.7% were in Los Angeles.

"We looked at the IP address of where someone was located to figure out where they're searching from and then they tell us directly where they're looking to move to," Salviatii said. "That can tell us something about what migration patterns might look like."

New, luxury complexes have helped key a 20% spike in Fresno rent prices over the past year but rents remain lower than those in the capital city.

The average price of a one-bedroom unit in Fresno is $1,067, while a similar rental in Sacramento would go for $1402.

"What we're seeing there, I think, is really Fresno looks like it is serving, I would say, as a sort of affordability haven for maybe some of the folks that are moving away from the more expensive California markets," Salviati said.

We checked with several apartment complex managers who said at this point, the online interest shown by Sacramento residents hasn't yet resulted in a significant number of people actually moving into Fresno apartments.

At the other end of the spectrum, apartmentlist.com also found 59% of the people in Fresno using their site were looking to move out of the Valley, with Los Angeles the primary destination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnotaking action togetherhousing markethousing watch
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News