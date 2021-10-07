3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno, ends when Police ram vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested three teens who led officers on a chase after a series of robberies in Fresno on Thursday morning.Investigators say it started around 7 am. Officials say the three armed suspects robbed a Valero gas station at Belmont Avenue and Highway 99.The three teens drove off in a black sedan.Ten minutes later, officers were called to another robbery in downtown Fresno near P Street and Tulare, where the three suspects ran off with a person's wallet and phone.Next, the teens took another cell phone from a person near Lyle and 8th Street. Investigators say the robberies occurred within 30 minutes of each other.Officers tried to pull over the suspects' car near Tulare and Willow Avenue, but the driver refused to stop. During the chase, the suspects' car hit several parked vehicles.Police followed the car for a few miles and eventually rammed it with a patrol vehicle to stop them.Officers say the three suspects ran from the vehicle. Officers chased them down and brought them into custody.Investigators say the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.One of the suspects was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.Officials say detectives and K9 officers are working to find the weapons used during the robbery.