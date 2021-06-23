Fresno Arts Council hosting first in-person gallery since pandemic hit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than a year of pandemic imposed restrictions, Central Valley artists are thrilled that venues are back open and their work can once again go out on display."Everyone is kind of giddy because we are just so excited that we are going to have an in-person show," said Lilia Gonzales Chavez, Executive Director of the Fresno Arts Council.The Fresno Arts Council is hosting the 8th Annual Arts Alive in Agriculture gallery for everyone to enjoy. While the council had made virtual galleries work during the pandemic, organizers say there's nothing like seeing artwork in person."When you view an art piece, there are so many things to consider that when you just have a picture of it. You don't always get to see it with the same detail," said Chavez.From sculpture to photography, painting, and mixed media, 60 pieces will be presented. About 45 Central Valley artists have created all the pieces.Ten years ago, Chavez was the first Latina to become the Executive Director of the Fresno Arts Council and says art is a big part of her life and feels excited to give artists a chance to display their work once again."This is such an important kind of work to do, to support the arts and artists in our community, so that really is what gives me the greatest joy," said Chavez.She believes art will help many with transitioning to a new normal."Art is a catharsis, they give us good feelings, and so they will be a big part of healing after this pandemic."The event is more than an exhibit. It's also a competition. Six different categories are being awarded. Judges have already done their work, and the winners will be announced at the exhibit.It will be "in the barn "at the San Joaquin Parkway River Center on Thursday, June 24, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Admission is free, and state guidelines for Covid-19 will be followed at the outside venue.