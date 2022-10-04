Decision time: Fresno attorney charged with child sex crimes, claims she's the victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury is now deciding whether a Fresno attorney who worked with children is guilty of having a long-term sexual relationship with a child.

Police arrested Jennifer Walters in August 2019 for having sexual relations with a teenager from the time he was 13.

Two months later, she filed a police report saying the boy sexually assaulted her and today, that's her defense at trial.

The bottom line for jurors in the child sex crimes trial against Jennifer Walters is whether she had a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

Prosecutors say she did, starting when she was 35 and the boy was 13, and ending only after his parents found out and reported her to police.

But she says they only had one sexual contact and it was rape.

She reported it in October 2019, more than two months after officers arrested her at the Los Angeles Airport.

"He's not on trial but our argument is perhaps he should be," said defense attorney Mark Broughton.

"Knowing how serious that type of false allegation is, it's offensive that she would do that," said prosecutor Kaitlin Drake. "It's her last ditch effort to try to save herself, but at the end of the day it's offensive."

The boy testified about a gradual escalation of his sexual relationship with Walters over a four-year stretch, starting when he'd stay overnight at her house in the summer of 2015 and continuing after she moved in with the boy's family later that year.

"Our argument to you is that it never happened," Broughton said. "It was made up by (the boy)."

Drake says the sordid relationship almost came to the surface a few times, including once when the boy's mother interrupted a make out session in the laundry room.

"The defendant wants you to believe that was just barely a peck," the prosecutor said. "But in reality, (the boy's mother) describes that was ongoing kissing and that's what brought her to look into the laundry room."

Drake says saved Snapchat messages back up the boy's testimony.

In one of them, the teen told Walters in colorful language that he was desperate to have sex with her.

She replied "Down boy lol", which prosecutors said would be an unusual reaction from a rape victim to her rapist.

Defense attorney Mark Broughton called the messages a red herring.

Prosecutors say Walters could face up to 24 years in prison if she's convicted on all 15 felony counts.