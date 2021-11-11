Vehicles catch fire at north Fresno car dealership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a fire that broke out at a north Fresno car dealership.It was first reported just after 10 pm at the Service Center for Fresno Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram on Blackstone and Escalon Avenues.Firefighters arrived in minutes and had a tough time gaining access to the building.They found a van on fire inside the building.More crews were called to help take on the flames. Firefighters attacked the fire from two sides of the service center.Two vehicles were burned, and there was smoke damage to the service center.No one was hurt.