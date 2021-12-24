Fresno State Bulldog becomes fan favorite on 'The Bachelorette'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bachelorette on ABC aired its season finale this week.Michelle Young's journey ended with an engagement to Nayte.One of the contestants on the show not only played football for Fresno State but also was an intern here at ABC30 when he was in college.Rodney Mathews became a fan favorite on the show, making it to the final four which included hometown dates.Mathews transferred to Fresno State as a defensive back and was part of the 2013 Mountain West Championship team which featured Davante Adams and Derek Carr.Rodney was a journalism and mass communications major at Fresno State. He split time on the gridiron while interning at ABC30.In the video above, sports Anchor Bri Mellon caught up with Mathews about his time on the show.