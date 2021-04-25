Society

5-year-old Valley girl helps friend with baking business

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young Valley entrepreneur is using her talents in the kitchen to make a big difference.

Five-year-old Sophia Cantu is the women in charge of "Sophia's Amazing Sweets"

"It just kind of fell into place," said Sophia's mom, Denise Cantu. "We had these tiny molds and so she said let's make some cheesecakes."

What started as a hobby quickly grew into something more.

"Then she sold them and they sold out and more friends were asking," explained Cantu.

Sophia decided she wanted to do something with the money, donating it to her friend Mallory.

"One of our friends, her daughter needs a kidney transplant and so we decide why don't we make some cheesecakes and give all the money to Mallory," said Cantu.

So far, they've raised $500 for Mallory, but they hope this is just the start. A pack of cheesecakes costs $12 dollars and are available on Facebook and Instagram at Sophia's Amazing Sweets.

"I just want her to grow up with a humble heart and knowing that helping others makes a difference," said Cantu.

To donate directly to Mallory's fund visit their GoFundMe.
