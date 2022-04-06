community

New banners around Fresno meant to promote pride for city, leaders say

EMBED <>More Videos

New banners around Fresno meant to promote pride for city, leaders say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City leaders are taking action to promote the good things coming out of Fresno by sharing signs of positivity.

Mayor Jerry Dyer was at Blackstone and Shaw Avenues Tuesday to announce the initial deployment of 50 banners displaying positive attributes of Fresno.

They're set to highlight the diversity of the area, provide uplifting messages and feature local first responders, community members and workers.

Mayor Dyer says these banners will help improve the pride residents have for the city.

"We allow people from the outside to be critical of our city, and sometimes we are critical of ourselves. And I believe it's time that we feel good about the city we call home," Dyer said.

Banners under the "One Fresno Pole Banner Initiative" also went up in the Kings Canyon Area and around City Hall, with more set to go up over time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocietycommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Cary Park in northeast Fresno gets $1 million update
Fresno orthodontist giving away free braces to deserving teacher
World's largest bounce house returning to Fresno
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Sacramento shooting suspect was released from prison in Feb.
Traveling nurse charged with killing Fresno father in hit-and-run
1 killed, 2 injured in Fresno County crash
Student brought loaded gun to Sanger High School, police say
Early results in for election to fill CA 22nd Congressional District
Boy poked by dirty needle at Tulare baseball field
What you can do to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Show More
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Fresno Humane waiving adoption fees as kennels fill up
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next
More TOP STORIES News