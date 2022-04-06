New banners around Fresno meant to promote pride for city, leaders say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City leaders are taking action to promote the good things coming out of Fresno by sharing signs of positivity.Mayor Jerry Dyer was at Blackstone and Shaw Avenues Tuesday to announce the initial deployment of 50 banners displaying positive attributes of Fresno.They're set to highlight the diversity of the area, provide uplifting messages and feature local first responders, community members and workers.Mayor Dyer says these banners will help improve the pride residents have for the city."We allow people from the outside to be critical of our city, and sometimes we are critical of ourselves. And I believe it's time that we feel good about the city we call home," Dyer said.Banners under the "One Fresno Pole Banner Initiative" also went up in the Kings Canyon Area and around City Hall, with more set to go up over time.